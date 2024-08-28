Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

