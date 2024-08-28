Matthew E. Korenberg Sells 1,157 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 1,157 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $122,109.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,093,448.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LGND stock opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $112.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

