McCormick & Company, Incorporated Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,769 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 570% compared to the average volume of 1,160 put options.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $83.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKC

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.