MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Trading 0.2% Higher

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.27. 10,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 9,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

MDB Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDB Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDB Capital stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MDB Capital worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

