MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) versus Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Critical Analysis

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MDB Capital and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MDB Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -36.73% -31.99% Bitfarms -64.06% -19.24% -16.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MDB Capital and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitfarms 0 1 4 0 2.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $3.66, indicating a potential upside of 53.78%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than MDB Capital.

0.3% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDB Capital and Bitfarms’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $1.30 million 267.61 -$6.97 million N/A N/A Bitfarms $172.70 million 5.64 -$104.04 million ($0.38) -6.26

MDB Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitfarms.

Summary

Bitfarms beats MDB Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDB Capital

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.