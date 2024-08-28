Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $11.61 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $177.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

