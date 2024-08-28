Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $146,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $263,083. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

MBWM opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $733.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

