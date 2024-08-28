Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 95,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,908,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

MTH stock opened at $205.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $210.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.62.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

