Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.49% of Mesa Laboratories worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 35.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLAB. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mesa Laboratories from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $140.86 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $145.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08. The company has a market capitalization of $761.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 117.61% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

