Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.00. 1,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Mestek Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41.

Mestek Company Profile

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

