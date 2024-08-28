MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Trading Up 1.4%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 1,565,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,281,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £3.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.55.
MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.
