MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 318 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $164.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.