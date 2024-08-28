Michael D. Griffin Sells 39,446 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,235.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after acquiring an additional 391,778 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,856,973 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 432,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,839 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

