Michael J. Harrington Purchases 3,500 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,245.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

