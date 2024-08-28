Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Shares Down 1.2%

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 126.33 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.68). Approximately 6,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 67,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.70).

Microlise Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £147.84 million, a PE ratio of 12,750.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About Microlise Group

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

Featured Articles

