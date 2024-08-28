Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $102.85, but opened at $100.67. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology shares last traded at $101.08, with a volume of 3,018,992 shares.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.12.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,396,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,681,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,154 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.