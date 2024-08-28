Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 4.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $140.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as low as $97.72 and last traded at $97.87. 8,082,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 21,257,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.85.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.12.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,174 shares of company stock worth $8,635,073 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

