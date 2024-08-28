Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Davis Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 18,161 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $9,625,201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,731,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,733 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $416.79 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.88.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

