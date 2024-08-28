Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $35,920,047,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,625,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $250,032,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701,937 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $5,587,119,000. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,000,376,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $416.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

