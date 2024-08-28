Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,418 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 68,459 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 108.3% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $416.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.72.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

