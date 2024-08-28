Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,074 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 8.8% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,290.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Microsoft by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 180 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT
Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $416.79 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.88.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Microsoft Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Microsoft
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.