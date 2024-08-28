Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Heritage Wealth Partners LLC

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,289 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.7% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 631.7% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 32,704 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 146,633 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $413.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,964 shares of company stock worth $6,245,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

