Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 48,368 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,344 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 380,840 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $170,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 84,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,748 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at $328,473,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at $328,473,703.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $413.49 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.36 and its 200-day moving average is $422.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

