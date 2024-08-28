Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,798 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 18,161 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,625,201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,731,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,733 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $416.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.