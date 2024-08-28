MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 0.4% Following Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $146.62 and last traded at $149.46. 3,701,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,995,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.01.

Specifically, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $70,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,892,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,864,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

