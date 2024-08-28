MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the July 31st total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Up 3.7 %

MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. MingZhu Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.54.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.