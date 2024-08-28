Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

