Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $440,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 938.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $3,340,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MITK shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $441.24 million, a PE ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mitek Systems news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

