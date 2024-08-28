Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Trading Up 2.6%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10. 2,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 44,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Mitsubishi Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

