Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135.50 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.79). Approximately 49,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 172,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.81).

The stock has a market cap of £156.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.08.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

