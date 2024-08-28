Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $2,268,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,946,931 shares in the company, valued at $294,473,313.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,953 shares of company stock valued at $46,189,188. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.37. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

