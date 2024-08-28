Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,021 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $177.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

