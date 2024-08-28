Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Suzanne L. Helen Sells 2,300 Shares

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $154.07 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $164.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.42. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mohawk Industries

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.