Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,849,000 after buying an additional 939,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $127,337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,479,000 after purchasing an additional 153,968 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,254,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

