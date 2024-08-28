Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Shares Down 0.5%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.84. Approximately 30,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 266,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

MAU has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price objective on Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montage Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 19.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$620.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.36.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

