Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,065.00

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,065 ($40.42) and last traded at GBX 3,002.91 ($39.60), with a volume of 666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,990 ($39.43).

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,764.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,499.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.55) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,580.15%.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

