Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MORF
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Morphic by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,617 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 13.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,831,000 after purchasing an additional 300,958 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 202,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 63,634 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Morphic Price Performance
Shares of MORF opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. Morphic has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that Morphic will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Morphic
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.