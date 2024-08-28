Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

In related news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 30,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $1,689,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $768,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $2,451,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,210.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 30,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $1,689,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,790 shares of company stock worth $7,018,566 in the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Morphic by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,617 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 13.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,831,000 after purchasing an additional 300,958 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 202,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 63,634 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MORF opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. Morphic has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that Morphic will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

