Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Trading Up 16.7%

Shares of Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 155,227,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 308,642,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

