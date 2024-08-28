Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $32.54. 5,684 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $87.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

