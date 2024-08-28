Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $430.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $433.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

