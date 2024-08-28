Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $433.06

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $433.06 and last traded at $433.06, with a volume of 1358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $430.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,219,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $7,377,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

