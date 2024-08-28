M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,919 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 631.7% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 32,704 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 146,633 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $413.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,964 shares of company stock worth $6,245,404 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.