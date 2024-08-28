Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $1,509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 757,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $14,642,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 256,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MWA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.2 %

MWA opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $691,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,751,046.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,549.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,869 shares of company stock worth $5,141,842. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

