Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Has $740,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $177.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.