Murray International (LON:MYI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $253.27

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.27 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 251.42 ($3.32). Murray International shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.34), with a volume of 568,223 shares.

Murray International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,204.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Murray International alerts:

Murray International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,714.29%.

Murray International Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.