Murray International (LON:MYI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $253.27

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.27 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 251.42 ($3.32). Murray International shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.34), with a volume of 568,223 shares.
Murray International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,204.76 and a beta of 0.79.
Murray International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,714.29%.
Murray International Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
