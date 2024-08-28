MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) and AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Head to Head Contrast

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) and AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MYR Group and AtkinsRéalis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYR Group $3.59 billion 0.48 $90.99 million $5.16 20.06 AtkinsRéalis N/A N/A N/A $1.89 21.14

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than AtkinsRéalis. MYR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AtkinsRéalis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.9% of MYR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of AtkinsRéalis shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of MYR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MYR Group and AtkinsRéalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYR Group 1.37% 7.65% 3.12% AtkinsRéalis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MYR Group and AtkinsRéalis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYR Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 AtkinsRéalis 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYR Group presently has a consensus price target of $147.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.73%. AtkinsRéalis has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.99%. Given MYR Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MYR Group is more favorable than AtkinsRéalis.

Summary

MYR Group beats AtkinsRéalis on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages. This segment serves as a prime contractor to customers, such as investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners, and other contractors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides a range of services, including design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring; and installation of intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, and signalization for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This segment serves general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, governmental agencies, and developers. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About AtkinsRéalis

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors. The Nuclear segment offers services for clients across the nuclear life cycle consultancy, field, technology, spare parts, reactor support, and decommissioning and waste management services, as well as engineering services; and new-build and full refurbishment services for reactors. The O&M segment provides operations, maintenance, and asset management solutions for bridges, transit systems, highways, and buildings and industrial plants, as well as postal services and ships. The Linxon segment provides engineering, procurement, management, and construction services for execution of alternative current power substations, including expansions and electrification through repetitive EPC offerings for various markets, including utilities, renewables, conventional generation, transportation, and data centers. The LSTK Projects segment undertakes construction contracts for the mass transit projects. The Capital segment engages in the developing of projects, arranging financing, investing in equity, undertaking complex financial modeling, and managing its infrastructure investments, such as bridges and highways, mass transit systems, power facilities, energy infrastructure, water treatment plants, and social infrastructure. The company was formerly known as SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and changed its name to AtkinsRéalis in September 2023. AtkinsRéalis was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

