Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 183,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 366,786 shares.The stock last traded at $49.49 and had previously closed at $55.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 14.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,504,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 434,164 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 488,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 264,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 170.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 399,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 252,252 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.