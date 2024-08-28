Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $71.16 and last traded at $71.06, with a volume of 572683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Nasdaq Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after buying an additional 3,173,981 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after buying an additional 1,866,219 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,270,000 after purchasing an additional 94,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

