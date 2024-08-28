National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Director Ralph W. Clermont Sells 10,000 Shares

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) Director Ralph W. Clermont sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $441,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,729.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $46.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Bank during the second quarter worth $52,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

