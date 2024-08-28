National Bankshares Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.50.

GEI stock opened at C$21.95 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.4421679 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

In related news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

